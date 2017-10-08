Above average temps continue ahead of cold front

OKLAHOMA – Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, a south wind and a continuation of above average temps in the low to middle 80s.

A strong cold front sweeps across Oklahoma on Monday with shifting winds and cooler temps moving in during the day.

The front comes in mainly dry with the best chance for t’storms in eastern Oklahoma late Monday afternoon and evening.

Low clouds and some light rain is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temps will drop into 40s and 50s Monday night and not get out of the 60s most places Tuesday afternoon.