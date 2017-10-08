Jimmy Fallon impersonates Darci Lynne during lip sync battle with Miley Cyrus

Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus faced off in a lip sync battle on The Tonight Show, with the host channeling his inner singing ventriloquist – inspired by Oklahoma’s own Darci Lynne.

On Friday, Fallon performed alongside two puppets – one of which resembled and was named after Petunia, the puppet that helped Darci win America’s Got Talent this season. The second resembled Darci herself.

Fallon’s Petunia “sang” the song ‘Issues’ by Julia Michaels, with him even taking a drink of water at one point.

His first performance then ended with water spraying out of the Darci puppet.

The host also lip-synced ‘Violet’ by Hole, meanwhile Cyrus chose the songs ‘Feel It Still’ by Portugal. The Man and ‘Once in a Lifetime’ by Talking Heads.

Despite Fallon’s rendition of Darci’s singing ventriloquism, he declared Cyrus the winner of the battle.