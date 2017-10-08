Oklahoma teen auditions for ‘The Voice’

Celebrity coach Blake Shelton won’t be the only Oklahoman on ‘The Voice’ this season.

This week, a 14-year-old singer from Edmond is auditioning for the contest.

According to her Facebook page, Olivia Kay “has been taking private singing lessons since the age of 7.”

She has made multiple local appearances since then, such as on ‘Rise and Shine’ as well as at Thunder games.

The teen’s mom told News 4 her daughter’s audition will air at 7 p.m. Monday or Tuesday on NBC.

Here’s to hoping at least one of the four coaches turns their chair during Kay’s performance.