Service dog killed during violent home invasion, robbery in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for four suspects after a violent home invasion and robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened overnight at the Cottages at Hefner Road apartments near Hefner and N. Western.

The woman who lives in the home said three men and a woman, armed, kicked in her door just after midnight.

She said the suspects made her take her clothes off, stole her belongings, beat her and shot her service dog for anxiety, Dutch, to death.

“I took the shirt from the man that took my clothes off of me and wrapped it around my dog’s throat to make sure I could try and suppress the blood,” Gabrielle Wooldridge said. “There was just so much blood flowing out of him that there was globs of blood stuck to me from holding him, and I didn’t know exactly what to do.”

Wooldridge, who was also injured during the attack, said the suspects took off with money, electronics and jewelry.

She describes the suspects as three black males and a black female.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.