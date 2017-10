× Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Oklahoma man

PONCA CITY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Oklahoma man.

Lobaugh Marion was last seen around 9 a.m. on Sunday in the Spring Village neighborhood of Ponca City.

Marion was wearing a navy and white shirt with a red tie and a class ring with a red stone.

His vehicle is black 2013 Honda Fit with Oklahoma tag 700JWQ.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact authorities.