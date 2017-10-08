× Silver Alert issued for missing 94-year-old Oklahoma woman

Oklahoma city- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 94 year-old woman in north Oklahoma City.

Officials are looking for Reba Gibson left her residence near NW 12th and Meridian Saturday evening to drive to the store.

She never returned home.

She may be driving a silver 2011 Ford Taurus bearing Oklahoma tag number 222-JMG.

Authorities say she was wearing a white t-shirt that had multi-color stripes on it with blue jeans.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

For updates on this stay with News 4.