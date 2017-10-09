2 Oklahoma singers audition for ‘The Voice’

Not one – but two singers from Oklahoma auditioned for ‘The Voice’ on Monday night, giving celebrity coach Blake Shelton a taste of home.

Olivia Kay, a teenager from Edmond, became the youngest contestant to compete during the Blind Auditions. She performed the song ‘Ghost’ by Ella Henderson.

Although none of the four coaches turned their chairs for Kay, she didn’t leave empty-handed.

Kay reminded Shelton of when she sang at his induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. He then autographed a picture they took that day.

Olivia Kay = The coolest thirteen year old. #VoiceBlinds pic.twitter.com/cl64C39Bgn — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 10, 2017

Whitney Fenimore, from Tulsa, had all the coaches talking about our state.

Her performance of the song ‘Hold On, We’re Going Home’ by Drake got both Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus to turn their chairs.

And, once they learned about her roots, jokes about their “best friend from Oklahoma” – as in Shelton – ensued.

Ultimately, Fenimore chose Team Adam.

She has now advanced to the Battle portion of the competition.