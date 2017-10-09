× Affidavit: Oklahoma chicken plant facing criminal charge for illegal dumping

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Arkansas-based company is accused of illegally dumping pollutants into water around its southwest Oklahoma City poultry plant.

OK Foods, located in the 7300 block of S.W. 29 St., faces a criminal misdemeanor of unpermitted discharge in connection with a spill at the factory earlier this year.

According to an affidavit obtained by News 4, OK Foods had an accidental spill on March 20, 2017 that resulted in the discharge of wash water, animal fat, and dye to the ground near their property. Enviroclear, a contractor, was hired to clean up the spill.

The court document, filed by investigator Michael Freeman of the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, further claims there was another release of wash water, flour, cooking oil, and dye at the same location on May 25, 2017. This was reportedly caused by a pump failure that allowed the materials to back up and overflow onto the ground.

“The release tracked southwest into a pit along O.K. Foods’ property line. Then when that pit filled up, it entered a culvert which proceeded from the top of the pit west off the property and into a drainage ditch, thus discharging much of the wastewater into this ditch that flows north into a creek,” the affidavit reads.

The discharge of wastewater to the creek around May 25 has been blamed on negligence by OK Foods, according to the affidavit.

News 4 reached out to OK Foods for a comment on Monday, but have not heard back.