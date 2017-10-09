Chance the Rapper live streams traffic stop in case it ‘goes sideways’

CHICAGO — When Grammy award-winner Chance the Rapper’s girlfriend was pulled over by police on Sunday, Chance live-streamed the traffic stop on Instagram in case it went “sideways,” according to WGN.

Chance was riding with longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley and their daughter Kensli when Corley was pulled over.

Illinois State Police confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that Corley was stopped at 1 p.m. Sunday on the ramp from the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway to eastbound Stevenson Expressway for a moving violation. In the video, Chance explains that he is streaming the police stop “in case it gets out of hand.”

Chance notes that he has “no gun in the car, no drugs in the car,” and his family is coming back from church.

When Corley is let off with a warning Chance tells the camera, “See, I knew he was a good dude. I don’t have any problem with the men and women who are brave enough to put on that badge. Policing as a system is racist and oppressive.”

Chance the Rapper openly protests the Chicago judicial system and has spoken out on popular platforms such as “Saturday Night Live” and Billboard Magazine.

In an interview with Billboard last year, Chance said, “There’s a larger conversation we need to have about the role of police officers, their relationship to the people as enemy or executioner, when they’re not supposed to be either.”

Chance the Rapper was awarded BET’s 2017 Humanitarian Award for his work with the Chicago public school system and judicial system.

DNA Info reports Chance is now calling on the city of Chicago to cancel plans for a new $95 million police and fire training academy and donate the money to Chicago Public Schools instead.