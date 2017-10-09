Cold case investigators taking another look at Norman mother’s murder

NORMAN, Okla. – It has been four years since a Norman mother was found dead inside her home.

Now, investigators are hoping that a fresh look at the case will help them solve her murder.

On Sept. 25, 2013, police were called to a home in the 3200 block of Ridgecrest Court to check the welfare of 27-year-old Owachige Osceola.

Officers say the caller was concerned about Osceola because they weren’t able to reach her.

When officers arrived at her home, they found her front door open and Osceola’s body was found inside the home.

Police say evidence discovered during the course of the investigation led detectives to consider her death a homicide.

“This is my daughter that has been taken away from me,” Osceola’s mom, Roberta Sherlock, told KFOR in 2014. “I can’t sit still and let someone walk away with what they did to my daughter.”

Officials say the newly initiated Norman Police Department Cold Case Unit decided to take a closer look at her death in hopes of finally solving the case.

Osceola's family and Norman Crime Stoppers are continuing to offer a $40,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for her death.

Detectives hope that the cash reward will encourage those with information regarding Osceola's death to come forward and bring closure to her family.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Osceola is encouraged to contact Norman Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted using text message by sending the tip and the agency code “TIP1323” to 274637 (CRIMES), online using the website submission form or by calling (405)366-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted to Cold Case Investigator Jim Parks at (405) 366-5208.