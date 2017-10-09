× Cooking with Kyle: Easy Galimaro meatballs for your next party

OKLAHOMA CITY – It isn’t often that I endorse a product, but this Made in Oklahoma spicy Argentinian style sauce is spectacular and versatile!

(Hint: it is also an amazing marinade for beef, pork or chicken.)

These easy meatballs can be scaled to be an entree for a family dinner, or an amazing appetizer for your next party. This family recipe has been so popular among friends that it is FINALLY being bottled.

Galimaro Meatballs:

1 lb lean ground chuck

5 oz Galimaro Sauce (just under 2/3 C)

Knead sauce into ground chuck and form into desired size. Brown in a skillet over medium-high heat, turning frequently to evenly brown. Serve in marinara sauce infused with a tablespoon or two of Galimaro Sauce – I use 1 T for every 2 C sauce. Enjoy!