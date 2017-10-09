Deliberations underway in trial of Oklahoma couple accused of killing nephew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. - Jurors were behind closed doors in the trial of an Oklahoma couple accused in the presumed murder of their nephew - with deliberations underway.

The two suspects, Rex and Rebecca Clark, are facing first-degree murder charges in the disappearance of Colton Clark. Colton hasn't been seen since 2006.

The trial was moved from Seminole County to Pontotoc County. And, on Monday, the jury heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defense.

The state alleges the Clarks are guilty and the evidence of abuse proves it even without a body.

The defense contends the state's only witness - Colton's older brother, Homer Clark, now named TJ Sloan - is a liar.

Now, it's up to the jury to decide.

Rex and Rebecca walked quietly back into court Monday, waiting to hear their fate decided by the 12 strangers.

Colton's brother noted Rebecca would slap them openhanded and Rex would use bamboo stalk, coat hangers and even a cattle prod on their private parts.

Sloan said he remembers the last time he saw his 9-year-old brother around March of 2006.

He said Colton was beaten by the Clarks for allegedly stealing a ring.

Sloan, then just 11, walked in the room after his chores to ask his adopted parents if there was anything else they needed. There, he looked at his brother, his face black and blue.

Around 2 or 3 in the morning, Sloan saw his brother lying on the couch - face still bruised with blood coming out of his ears and mouth. He wasn't sure if he was alive or not.

The next morning, Sloan said he asked where Colton was, and he claims the Clarks threatened him not to call police.

But, the defense argues there were six witnesses who saw Colton within the 30 days of his alleged disappearance.

Defense attorney Robert Butler told the jurors Rebecca may have not called the police because the boys would always go out and play late in the woods.

The defense claims Sloan is not telling the truth. They also question why Sloan waited years to come forward.

The jury is still deliberating behind closed doors.

The Clarks face four counts of child abuse by injury in addition to the first-degree murder charge.