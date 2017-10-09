Edmond police: No threat to the public after reports of man with gun

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities say there is no threat to the public following reports of a man with a long gun in downtown Edmond.

Edmond police told KFOR that they received a call about a man with a ‘long gun’ near downtown Edmond on Monday morning.

Officers searched the area, but could not find anyone with a gun.

As a precaution, schools in the area decided to go on lockdown until the case was resolved.

“Due to circumstances in downtown Edmond, we area on precautionary lockdown. Students are safe and we are following normal protocol. We just wanted to let our families know of the current situation,” a message from Oklahoma Christian Academy to parents read.

Police learned that a business owner in the area had a handgun that he was licensed to carry, which sparked the concern.

Fortunately, authorities say there is no threat to the public.