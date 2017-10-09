Jury finds Oklahoma couple accused of killing nephew guilty
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – A jury has found an Oklahoma couple accused of killing their nephew guilty.
Rex and Rebecca Clark faced first-degree murder charges in the disappearance of Colton Clark. Colton hasn’t been seen since 2006.
On Monday, the jury heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defense. Deliberations began around 5 p.m.
The Clarks also faced four counts of child abuse against Colton’s older brother, Homer Clark, now named TJ Sloan.
Around 8 p.m., the jury reached a verdict in the trial and the couple was found guilty on all the charges. They also recommended life in prison for them both.
