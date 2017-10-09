× Tower Theatre cancels Lovin’ Spoonful concert after member charged with possession of child porn

BOONE COUNTY. Ark. – A local theatre says all ticket sales will be refunded following disturbing allegations against a member of ‘Lovin’ Spoonful.’

Officials say Lovin’ Spoonful band member Jerome ‘Jerry’ Yester was arrested for child pornography in Arkansas.

The band’s website says Yester, 74, lives in Arkansas and is a “sought-after producer.” The group is best known for the hit songs, “Do You Believe in Magic,” “Summer in the City,” and “Daydream.”

Earlier this month, Yester was arrested by the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit on 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Special agents began investigating Yester after they determined that someone using a computer at his address downloaded child porn.

Yester was booked into Boone County jail shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 5 and was released on bond about 90 minutes later.

On Monday, the Tower Theatre announced the cancellation of the Lovin’ Spoonful concert in light of the recent allegations.

Organizers say the concert was scheduled for Nov. 17. All concert ticket holders will be fully refunded, adding that all tickets purchased online will automatically be refunded and no further action is necessary.

For refunds from the Tower Theatre Box Office, call (405) 708-6937.