Midwest City Animal Welfare searching for man who allegedly dumped dog at facility

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A local animal shelter is asking for help identifying a man who abandoned a dog outside of the facility earlier this month.

Organizers at Midwest City Animal Welfare say that a man pulled into the parking lot around 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, let a dog out of the back door and left the area.

“This person feels it is ok to abandon a dog on our property DURING BUSINESS HOURS rather than come inside and do the right thing,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

Officials with the shelter says it is illegal to dump an animal in the city.

If an animal needs to be surrendered, organizers say you should go inside the facility. A $20 fee will be assessed if the animal is an owner surrender.