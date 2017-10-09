Missing 4-month-old baby, mother found safe in Oklahoma City

MOORE, Okla. – Police say a 4-month-old child is in state custody after the baby was taken by a non-custodial parent.

On Saturday, officials began looking for the 4-month-old baby girl after police say she was taken by her 17-year-old mother.

Officers in Moore told people to be on the lookout, and classified the child as missing and endangered.

On Monday morning, authorities say the 17-year-old mother and the infant were found in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the teenager was taken to the Moore Police Department and arrested on a complaint of child stealing.

The baby, who was not harmed, was placed in the custody of DHS.