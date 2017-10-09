A powerful cold front will sweep across the state today.

Temperatures will sharply turn cooler and powerful northerly winds.

There will be a huge temperature contrast statewide this afternoon, ranging from the 40s in the panhandle to the 90s to the southeast.

Storms will fire along and east of I-35 with large hail and damaging winds possible.

Cold air will spread across the state tonight with lows in the 40s and a powerful north wind.

A few showers are possible north and a few flurries are possible in the panhandle!

Temperatures tomorrow will be 15-20 degrees below normal in the 50s with a breezy northwesterly wind.

Temperatures will rebound quickly and the 80s will return by Friday.

Our next cold front will bring storms and a cool-down this weekend.