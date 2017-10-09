Oklahoma child suffers injuries after suspect crashes into SUV

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma child was taken to a local hospital after he was ejected from a vehicle following a police chase.

On Sunday, police received a 911 call from a woman who said she spotted her stolen car and began following it.

Investigators say the alleged suspect ran through a stop sign and crashed into an SUV.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that three people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash, including a 6-year-old boy. investigators say the child was thrown from the SUV by the force of the crash. The child reportedly lost three teeth, suffered road rash and bruised lungs. Fortunately, he is expected to recover.

The suspect, Alexa Torres, was arrested at the scene on an array of charges.