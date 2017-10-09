Oklahoma community mourning teacher’s sudden passing

GUYMON, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of a young teacher.
On Monday, Guymon Public Schools released a statement following the death of a Guymon High School science teacher.
“It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that Katelyn Lakin, HS Science teacher, passed away yesterday. Ms. Lakin has taught in the Guymon School system for 4 years. She was a great teacher and will be missed by her students and staff. Counseling will be available for the students and the staff at the HS. Funeral arrangements have not been set yet,” the statement read.
Several students took to social media to pay tribute to Ms. Lakin, describing her as kind and a great teacher.
Students say they are planning a prayer vigil for Lakin in the school’s courtyard on Tuesday morning.