Oklahoma community mourning teacher’s sudden passing

GUYMON, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of a young teacher.

On Monday, Guymon Public Schools released a statement following the death of a Guymon High School science teacher.

“It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that Katelyn Lakin, HS Science teacher, passed away yesterday. Ms. Lakin has taught in the Guymon School system for 4 years. She was a great teacher and will be missed by her students and staff. Counseling will be available for the students and the staff at the HS. Funeral arrangements have not been set yet,” the statement read.

Several students took to social media to pay tribute to Ms. Lakin, describing her as kind and a great teacher.

My heart aches.. I'll miss you Ms. Lakin 🙏🏼 Fly high ❤️❤️ — Jenny Garcia (@jennywally69) October 9, 2017

Man, Ms. Lakin was one of the kindest and most welcoming people on the staff at Guymon and obviously a phenomenal teacher. Rest in Peace. — Koolaid Crawford (@tatekelley10) October 9, 2017

Lakin was the most under appreciated teacher in Guymon. People too so much advantage of her kind heart. — Ish (@ishy64) October 9, 2017

If everyone could please keep the Lakin family, GHS, and all of Guymon in your prayers. RIP Ms. Lakin, we love you. — Guymon Students (@StudentsGuymon) October 9, 2017

It breaks my heart to hear that one of my former teachers has left this earth. RIP Ms. Lakin, you will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/C8sLErvWSJ — Jose Fehr (@jose_fehr) October 9, 2017

Students say they are planning a prayer vigil for Lakin in the school’s courtyard on Tuesday morning.