Parents arrested after 5 children found in “filthy” Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man and a woman have been arrested for neglect after police discovered their five children were living in horrible conditions.

The discovery was made at an apartment complex near I-240 and Santa Fe.

Police said the children were left alone for long periods of time and roamed the apartment complex unsupervised.

After a neighbor called authorities, police went to the home.

“When officers went to the apartment where the kids live, they were very easily able to push the door open,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City police. “When they went inside, they found basically a filthy apartment. There wasn’t much food to eat. The children were in a state where they had not bathed or had their diapers changed in some time.”

Officers found one child asleep on the sofa, and neighbors said the parents were nowhere to be found.

Investigators also said the children would frequently ask neighbors for food.

The children’s father, Michael Pickering, arrived on the scene and was arrested before being taken to the hospital for a medical condition. Police said he is still under arrest.

The mother, Shashana Wapskineh, also arrived on the scene. Police believe she was on drugs.

“The mother of the children indicated that it’s not her responsibility to take care of her children,” Knight said.

Police also found two guns in the home, and DHS is investigating.

The children are now in DHS custody.

