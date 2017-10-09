Police: 3-year-old reported missing after being told to stand near tree in coyote-prone area

RICHARDSON, Texas – Authorities in Texas are still searching for a missing 3-year-old girl who disappeared from a spot near her family’s home on Saturday.

Investigators say 3-year-old Sherin Mathews was last seen by her father around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Sunningdale in Richardson, Texas.

Police say the girl’s father, 37-year-old Wesley Mathews, told detectives that he told Sherin to stand by a tree near the family’s home because she would not drink her milk.

Mathews told investigators that he went back to the tree, which is about 100 feet from the family’s home, about 15 minutes later and realized Sherin was gone.

He also told detectives that he knew coyotes were seen in the area where he left his daughter.

The family called police five hours later to report her missing.

Police say they are still trying to figure out why they waited so long, but say Wesley Mathews was arrested on a complaint of abandoning or endangering a child.

Sherin Mathews is described as standing 3″0′ tall, weighing 22 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip-flops.

Police say tell KXAS that she has “developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills.” Investigators say she was adopted two years ago from an orphanage in India.