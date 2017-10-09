× Police chase ends in crash in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A police chase has ended in a crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Monday near N.E. 23rd and I-35.

Police said an OHP trooper was trying to pull over a vehicle on I-40, when the driver took off.

The suspect was reportedly going over 120 mph before crashing at the exit.

Police said they are still searching for the driver however is no suspect description available at this time.