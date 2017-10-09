Police investigate clues related to Oklahoma City bookstore homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s been three and a half weeks now since someone killed Kelly Hays inside his bookstore on North Pennsylvania and then set the store on fire.

“Investigators are kind of stuck right now, and they’re looking to help solve this case,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police are now releasing a video of a man carrying a backpack walking briskly past the bus stop just north of N.W. 23rd and Penn.

The video was taken from an Embark bus at approximately 3:45 on September 14.

It was just about half an hour later firefighters got the call at 30 Penn Books and ultimately found Kelly’s body.

“He’s just somebody in the area that we’re hoping saw something that might be pertinent to helping investigators solve this case,” Morgan said.

“I’m encouraged that the police acquired the video and that they’re doing their best to get it out to the public in hopes that somebody might recognize gestures or the way someone walks,” said Dan Hays, Kelly’s brother.

Dan said he has no idea who would want to hurt his brother and they’re hoping the person in the video can provide some clues.

He said the loss of Kelly has left a gaping hole in their family.

“Everybody’s still in shock. And, Kelly’s absence is a great loss to us. He held the entire family, immediate family and extended family together, because he promoted family all the time,” Dan said.

If you think you recognize the man in the video, Oklahoma City police want you to call the homicide tip line at 297-1200.