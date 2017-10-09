× Police: Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man at child’s birthday party

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is recovering after police say he was stabbed at a child’s birthday party.

On Oct. 8, officers were called to a convenience store near S.E. 15th St. and High Ave. following an alleged assault.

When police arrived at the store, they found a man lying on the ground in the parking lot, surrounded by witnesses.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of the witnesses pulled a shirt from the victim’s back, revealing a stab wound.

Witnesses told officers that they were at a nearby apartment complex for a 1-year-old’s birthday party.

The arrest affidavit states that witnesses told police that a fight broke out between two party-goers and the victim attempted to separate them. When he tried to stop them from fighting, witnesses say he was stabbed in the back by 40-year-old Alenea Bright.

When officers found Bright, she denied stabbing the victim.

Bright was arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.