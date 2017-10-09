Silver alert issued for missing 70-year-old Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a missing man who may be in danger.

The Oklahoma City Police Department issued a silver alert for 70-year-old Charles Stone.

Stone was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 2200 block of Coburg Place in Oklahoma City.

Officials say he may be driving a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla with Oklahoma license plate “DUQ 828.”

Investigators say Stone is showing signs of dementia, has a heart condition and high blood pressure and does not have his medications with him.