Sweet treat: 'Mystery OREO' puts your taste buds to the test

With Halloween just around the corner, now is the time of year you may indulge in a few treats before the holidays.

Now, a popular cookie company has created a new sweet treat that will have you going back for more.

For the first time, OREO is putting taste buds to the test and asking fans to find the flavor behind the new ‘Mystery OREO.’

Beginning Monday, fans can try their hand at solving the OREO mystery and submit their flavor guesses for a chance to win $50,000.

Fans who submit the correct flavor between Oct. 9 and Nov. 30 will be entered for a chance to win.

‘Mystery OREO’ cookies will be available nationwide for a limited time.