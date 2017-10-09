× Texas Tech officer killed at police headquarters

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University went on lockdown Monday evening after an officer was shot and killed at the police headquarters, according to university spokesman Chris Cook.

According to the university’s Twitter page, the shooter was at large.

In a statement to the student-run Daily Toreador, Texas Tech officers found drugs and paraphernalia while performing a student welfare check.

When they took the suspect to the station for booking, the suspect “pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head,” killing him.

People were advised to take shelter.



ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Full statement regarding active shooter from @ChrisCookTTU: pic.twitter.com/ZHPfQdBG8H — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017