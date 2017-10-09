Video: Woman rescues puppy trapped in engine compartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman was in the right place at the right time to rescue a puppy a need.

On Monday morning, Robin Haas was preparing to do an interview with WGHP about women in welding when she decided to make a last-minute stop.

"After my workout I was told I would be doing a local news spot for Women in Welding one hour before the interview. Stopped at Walgreens to get emergency makeup and heard something coming from the car behind me," Haas wrote on Facebook.

The little puppy was trapped somewhere inside the engine compartment of the car.

Immediately, Haas began unhooking cables in order to reach the little guy.

The puppy will be adopted.