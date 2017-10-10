× Basketball coach surprised with OU/Texas tickets for work with community, officers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Basketball is a great metaphor for life; it is full of ups and downs, goals and teamwork.

The Police Athletic League, or PAL, uses basketball to teach the game of life.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City students learned from several retired NBA legends.

“Old school players here to teach basketball and life lessons along the way,” said Oklahoma City PAL Director Pete Evans.

A camp at Douglass High School also served as a catalyst to better relationships between officers and the community.

“We are here to dispel the myth of us against them that has permeated throughout society,” said Jeff Hood, a national PAL representative.

Douglass Head Coach Nate Jones was instrumental bringing the PAL program to the east side.

Academy Sports and Oklahoma City PAL wanted to honor Jones and his staff for their commitment to community.

“They are getting sports into Oklahoma City schools, expanding that program and becoming mentors for the youth,” said Brooke Ouzts.

The coaches were surprised with some OU gear and tickets to the Red River Rivalry.

“We don’t do it for rewards, we do it for the kids. Seeing the smiles every day is my reward already,” Jones said.

These are lessons that will go well beyond the basketball court.