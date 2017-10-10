City leaders file for eminent domain for U-Haul property in downtown Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A recognizable building in downtown Oklahoma City says it is working with city leaders to find a way to move for future developments.

For the past two years, U-Haul and the City of Oklahoma City have been discussing the change.

The city wants the parking lot behind U-Haul so that drivers can easily access Oklahoma Ave. Currently, drivers must drive around U-Haul to make it to places like Harkins Theater.

City leaders and U-Haul agreed to have U-Haul move to the empty parking lot west of its entrance.

However, company officials say they are trying to figure out how much the move will cost.

Estimates suggest that it will cost U-Haul a little under $5 million to move everything to its west side entrance, including its showcase and utilities.

But company officials say the city has only offered to pay about $1 million.

The city has now filed for eminent domain, which means the government can take private property for public use.

An arbitrator will now look at the case and determine a fair price for the portion of the parking lot and related expenses for U-Haul.