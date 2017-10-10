Copper wiring thieves leave Crosstown drivers in the dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - If you've driven on I-40 through the downtown Oklahoma City area at night, you may have noticed how dark it can get.

Officials say the lights along the interstate are not working because of copper wiring theft.

In fact, thieves have hit those lights at least three times since the Crosstown was completed.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials say they've already made repairs twice, and the next repair will not take place until early next year.

It will be part of a larger project, but the lighting will likely cost around $500,000.