Edmond student accused of assaulting boy with special needs in school’s bathroom

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond student is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a student with special needs in the school’s bathroom.

On Oct. 4, police were called to Edmond Memorial High School on a reported assault and battery.

There, police learned the alleged assault took place in the boy’s restroom.

“This information came from a video that was taken during this incident inside the restroom,” Officer Bervis Littles reported, according to the Edmond Sun.

Littles noted that the person who reported the incident recorded the assault on his cell phone.

“The reporting party stated that he spoke with the victim, who wrote in his statement for the school, “I was just talking to my friends and one of my friends said, ‘Do you want to fight?’ I said, ‘No,”’ Littles reported. “But his friends took me into the restroom. Asked me if I knew how to fight. Then he just started punching me in my chest and back.”

The video reportedly shows the suspect repeatedly hitting the victim’s back and chest.

The officer noted in his report that it appeared the victim “completely shut down for a few seconds by putting his head up against the wall in order to protect himself from the assault.”

In the video, the student who was allegedly the aggressor in the attack can be heard yelling at the victim to hit him, according to a report obtained by the Edmond Sun.

The boy refused and was able to escape the boy’s restroom.

The student who initiated the fight was arrested.

When police spoke with him about the incident, he said that the victim told him that he wanted to be a “chest boy” and that he agreed to the fight which is why he assaulted him in the restroom.

According to the Edmond Sun, the alleged assailant told police that he felt bad after the assault and even went to hug the victim and asked him what was his favorite Starbucks drink.

When the victim’s guardian heard about the assault, they were upset.

The guardian reportedly told police that the victim has a neurological disorder as well as a ventriculoperitoneal shunt.

The suspect is now facing charges for assault and battery.

Read more on the Edmond Sun.