Family of stillborn baby discarded in laundry sues Minnesota hospital

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital’s dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.

The mother, Esmeralda Hernandez, of DeSoto, Texas, and other relatives sued Regions Hospital last week.

The lawsuit accuses Regions of reckless interference with a dead body. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the family is seeking unspecified damages “far in excess of $50,000” for its ongoing pain.

It also accuses laundry workers of staring at the baby’s body, taking photos and then posting them online.

The hospital issued a statement Monday reaffirming its apology, saying it is working with the family’s lawyer and is open to a reasonable solution.

“We want to say again that we are truly sorry for our mistake. We immediately reached out to the family in 2013 to apologize and to try to help ease their loss. We have continued to work with their lawyer – always open to a reasonable resolution.”

Hernandez gave birth to a premature, stillborn son named Jose in April 2013.

She accepted the hospital’s offer of a dignified cremation, but the baby’s body turned up at a commercial laundry two weeks later.