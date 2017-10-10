“I want to cook for my mom and dad,” Kind teenager looking for an adoptive family

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cooper has been through a lot in his young life, but he keeps a cheerful spirit and kind heart through it all.

This 14-year-old loves music, especially everything that is on the radio. Although he’s just in the seventh grade, he is already thinking about his future career.

“I want to be a police officer,” he said.

For now, Cooper would love a place to call home with lots of farm animals.

“I do. I like cats, dogs, roosters, horses, sheep and pigs and one more thing…cows,” he said.

A farm might be the perfect place for this sweet teenager who hugs everyone he meets.

“Thinks everybody is his friend, wants everyone to love him,” Alli Farris, Cooper’s child welfare specialist, said.

This sweet child has been through a lot in his young life and needs a family who can help him with his special needs.

“Cooper needs a family that’s structured and is able to have a pretty strict schedule for him. He likes seeing things on the calendar and knowing that they’re going to happen,” Farris said.

His siblings have already been placed in other homes, and he is ready to find one too.

“I want to be in an adoptive home,” he said.

“I want to cook for my mom and dad,” Cooper added.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

‘A Place to Call Home’ is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.