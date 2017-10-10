Jury finds man convicted of beheading coworker mentally fit to face the death penalty

NORMAN, Okla. — A jury has unanimously determined that a convicted murderer was not ‘intellectually disabled,’ meaning he could still face the death penalty.

Alton Nolen, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder for beheading his coworker, Colleen Hufford, inside Vaughan Foods in 2014. He also stabbed another coworker, Traci Johnson, but she survived the attack.

During the trial, two mental health experts called by the defense testified in court that Nolen was suffering from schizophrenia and was “mentally insane” during the time of the offense.

In contrast, two other psychologists called by the state as rebuttal witnesses testified in court they did not believe Nolen suffered from a mental illness.

Ultimately, the jury found Nolen guilty of first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and four counts of assault.

After being found guilty, the jury was tasked with determining if Nolen was mentally competent to face the death penalty.

“Mentally retarded? Really?” Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn asked during closing arguments.

A driving point of Mashburn’s closing argument were the number of errors on an IQ testing given to Nolen and conducted by Dr. Anita Jeanne Russell, psychologist and expert witness for the defense.

State prosecutors presented six witnesses in this portion of trial, including neuropsychologist Dr. Jarrod Steffan who testified Tuesday he noted six errors on Dr. Russell’s testings. This includes errors in calculation and “discontinuing” portions prematurely.

It took the jury less than an hour to reach a unanimous decision that Nolen was not intellectually disabled.

Under Tuesday’s verdict, Nolen is still eligible for the death penalty as punishment.

The trial resumes Wednesday, when jurors will continue to decide the formal punishment. State prosecutors say a decision could be reached by Thursday morning at the latest.

The possible punishment options include: life with parole, life without parole, and death.