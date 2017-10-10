“Just bad timing, soft ground,” Oil spill prompts cleanup after dozer accidentally cuts into pipeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUSHING, Okla. - Emergency crews were busy Tuesday after a pipeline ruptured, causing an oil spill.

Vacuum trucks could be seen coming in and out of a road near Cushing to help clean up. Officials say the rupture was accidental.

"Just bad timing, soft ground. We had a lot of rain lately, so...found that a dozer that was working in the area had accidentally cut a 16-inch crude oil pipe that was underground," said Wendi Marcy with Lincoln County Emergency Management.

Marcy says the incident happened around 4 p.m.

The oil company, Centurion, had the pipeline's flow turned off after about an hour.

She couldn't say how much oil has been spilled.

"It takes a little while for them to get everything shut down," she said. "Basically, they just remove all the contaminated soil and haul it off to a hazardous materials site and go from there."

For now, the only vehicles allowed on 750 Road between 3500 and 35-10 Road are the vacuum and other clean up trucks containing the spilled oil.

Marcy says crews have a small nearby creek protected from any run-off and that there's no danger to people in the area.

Emergency management says the road will be closed until the spill is cleaned up.