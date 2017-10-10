Lawsuit: Student sexually assaults 4th victim after school district fails to report claims

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB/KMCI) — A father has filed a federal lawsuit against Shawnee Mission schools alleging the district failed to report sexual assault accusations against a middle school boy who later assaulted his eighth-grade daughter in class.

According to a Kansas City Star report, the lawsuit claims the boy “forcibly put his hands down [her] pants and penetrated her” in a study hall classroom at Westridge Middle School.

The alleged incident, which took place earlier in 2017, was reportedly the fourth time the boy had been called out for similar behavior. The district, though, “chose not to report [the prior allegations] to law enforcement authorities,” the lawsuit claims.

Several members of the district’s faculty were listed individually as defendants in the suit, including:

Former Shawnee Mission superintendent Jim Hinson (now retired)

Westridge Middle School Principal Jeremy McDonell

Westridge Middle School Vice-Principal Jade Peters

Public school employees in Kansas can face a misdemeanor charge for failing to report suspected child abuse, which can lead to a $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail.

41 Action News reached out to Shawnee Mission schools. The district did not immediately return our request for comment.