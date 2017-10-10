Man arrested for lewd molestation after allegedly touching girls inappropriately at Tulsa State Fair 

Posted 3:34 pm, October 10, 2017, by

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching girls at the Tulsa State Fair Sunday.

42-year-old Nathan Petz was arrested at the fair after a woman told police he inappropriately touched her daughter and granddaughter, according to the Tulsa World.

Nathan Petz/ Tulsa County jail

The girls say Petz inappropriately touched them over their clothes as they walked by him.

Petz now faces two counts of lewd molestation of a minor under the age of 16.

He was released Sunday afternoon after posting $100,000 bond.