Man facing arson charges after Edmond house fire

EDMOND, Okla. - A man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally set fire to an Edmond home over the weekend.

Robert Levi Parham, 52, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of second degree arson.

Court documents say Edmond fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of S. Story St. Sunday morning for a house fire.

Court documents say the fire marshal determined the fire "was caused by a flammable liquid...and a gasoline can was located in the living room."

Fire investigators found Parham inside a nearby vacant home in the 800 block of W. 2nd Street. Parham told police he had "been drinking a lot," according to court documents.

Parham told police he had worked for the home's owner and that "he had stayed at the house the last two nights."

Parham alleged the owner wouldn't pay him and had locked him out of the home when the owner left.

A probable cause affidavit says Parham got into the house through an unlocked window, spread gasoline throughout and set it on fire, wanting to "get back" at the home's owner.

Parham is currently in the Oklahoma County jail.