Oklahoma City Fire Department hosts memorial service for fallen firefighters

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department will hold a ceremony to pay tribute to those who have died in the line of duty.

On Oct. 13, the fire department will honor 16 fallen firefighters who lost their lives since the inception of the department.

“We will never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of servanthood,” said Chief Richard Kelley, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “We wanted to ensure that their names would forever be prominently and respectfully displayed.”

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has made it their mission to build a memorial for fallen Oklahoma City firefighters.

Until recently, the department did not have all the funds to complete the memorial.

As a way to raise money for the memorial, the fire department began selling t-shirts. Officials estimated that they would need to sell approximately 1,300 t-shirts in order to meet their goal.

Fortunately, they were able to raise enough money to complete the memorial.

“This was truly a community-wide effort which makes it even more special,” added Chief Kelley. “None of this would have been possible without the generosity, time and compassion of so many caring people,.”

The commemorative ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Oklahoma City Fire Station 1, located at 820 N.W. 5th St.