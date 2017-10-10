× Oklahoma educators to apply new academic standards

OKLAHOMA CITY – State educators are applying new academic standards that will change how students are assessed.

According to officials with the Oklahoma State Board of Education, 39% of Oklahoma students are forced to take remedial courses in college, and 81% of community college students fail to graduate in three years.

Those are just a few reasons why the state is resetting expectations.

“We have set a goal to close a readiness gap that has occurred and has been identified as our students move on after high school graduation,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said.

For the first time this year, the state is applying new academic standard.

“That is part of a six-year adoption cycle where they are reviewed, revised or rewritten. And after the repeal of Common Core, new academic standard for math and ELA had to be written,” Hofmeister said.

It all boils down to what educators consider proficient, which is at the top of the scale. Students who are deemed proficient are considered to be on track for college and career readiness.

“This is going to be a change. Our families may be surprised at how their student is now identified in terms of their performance on tests,” Hofmeister said.

So a child previously assessed as advanced, may now be deemed proficient.

“We know that our students have not been performing as high as we know they need to be [in order to be] competitive and what’s most important I think is that we close that gap,” she said.

Parents can expect to see scores with new assessment sometime this fall.​