Oklahoma student says she was injured by assistant principal

SAPULPA, Okla. – An Oklahoma student says she was injured by an assistant principal at her high school after she was caught filming a fight.

Danee Thomas, 17, says she was recording a fight between two students on her cell phone at Sapulpa High School.

Once police separated the two students, Thomas says an assistant principal turned his attention toward her.

“The assistant principal came to me and snatched my wrist up,” she told KJRH. “So I’m like, ‘No, what are you doing? Stop! Let me go!”

She says he took her phone and forced her to unlock it so he could delete the video.

Immediately, Thomas’ aunt rushed to the high school.

“I said, ‘Did you touch my child? Did you grab her?” Aleta Thomas said. “He said, ‘Yes, and I’d do it again.”

After filing a police report, the 17-year-old was rushed to urgent care. Thomas says doctors diagnosed her with a major sprain in her wrist.

The school district released a statement to KJRH, saying, “As of this afternoon, we are still fully investigating this matter. All the facts deal with students and school personnel so we’re not at liberty to comment on those details. We will take appropriate action when all the facts of the incident have been determined.”