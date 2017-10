Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is from Austin, Texas, and grew up a Sooners fan, so he's known all about the OU-Texas game for a long time.

On Saturday at 2:30 in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Mayfield will play his final Red River Rivalry game, barring a matchup in the Big 12 Championship Game.

He was asked if he wants to make sure he makes his final OU-Texas game a memorable one, but says you can't think that way or you end up trying too hard.