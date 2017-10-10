Penalty phase of trial for man convicted of beheading coworker resumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- The penalty phase of trial for a man convicted of beheading his coworker resumes Tuesday morning.

Alton Nolen, 33, is facing the death penalty after a jury unanimously convicted him of first degree murder for beheading his coworker Colleen Hufford inside Vaughan Foods. Before deciding on punishment, the jury must first determine whether Nolen is intellectually disabled.

Last week, defense attorneys for Nolen presented six witnesses including mental health experts who testified Nolen is living with a mild form of intellectual disability. State prosecutors were able to fully complete testimony from five witnesses before a legal snag caused a delay in testimony. According to Cleveland County DA Greg Mashburn, information came up during expert testimony that was new to both legal counsels.

"Both sides wanted a chance to look at that, see how it may or not affect our case, both sides' cases, before we really go in front of the jury,” Mashburn told reporters Friday.

The state is expected to bring their two expert witnesses to the stand Tuesday morning, when they will likely refute testimony of mental illness and intellectual disability argued by the defense.

If the jury unanimously finds Nolen to have an intellectual disability, he will no longer be eligible for the death penalty. A complete decision on his punishment is expected by Thursday morning at the latest, according to Mashburn.