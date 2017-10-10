Rock thrown from highway bridge smashes into Oklahoma deputy’s windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TECUMSEH, Okla. - Law enforcement said a deputy is lucky to be alive after a rock smashed into his windshield — a rock thrown from someone standing a highway bridge above traffic.

It happened as the deputy was traveling east on Highway 9 and going under U.S. 177 while heading to a call.

Investigators said the rock was stopped from going through the windshield by the tint on the glass, but a crater about the size of a softball was left behind.

Some glass also fell into the car and deputies said, if the rock had struck the driver’s side of the windshield, the deputy could have been blinded by the shards of glass.

WOW: Someone threw a rock from a bridge and hit a Pott. County deputy’s car. @kfor @karijking pic.twitter.com/44ysu9l87T — Ian Smith (@IanSmithTV) October 10, 2017

The sheriff’s office also said the deputy could have lost control and crashed. But, fortunately, he was able to pull over safely and was not injured.

The suspect is still on the loose.