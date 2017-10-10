Seminole couple found guilty of beating and killing 9-year-old nephew in ’06

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla. - A Seminole County couple found guilty of killing their nephew and foster son, Colton Clark, who disappeared at age 9 in 2006.

On Monday, a 12 person jury in Pontatoc County found Rex and Rebecca Clark guilty of first degree murder, and four counts of child abuse by injury against Colton and his brother, TJ Sloan.

“Long awaited verdict, long awaited call for justice that was finally received today,” said District Attorney Paul Smith.

The jury set the punishment for the couple at life imprisonment without parole.

When Colton disappeared in March 2006, investigators searched the couple’s property but never found his body.

Then in 2015, the investigation was reopened when Sloan came forward with his true account of his brother’s disappearance.

“He’s very, very emotional right now,” Smith said, "and apologizes but he’s not able to go on camera right now.”

Sloan said he remembers the couple beat Colton after a ring went missing. TJ saw his brother lying on the couch, face black, blue, and bloodied.

After that, no one ever saw Colton again.

“Every no body case is extremely challenging,” Smith said.

But the prosecution convince the jury that that’s not a reason to find the two not guilty.

"Are we going to reward them because the killers are good at destruction and disposal?”said Smith. “Are we going to reward them because there is no body, because their ability to influence and intimidate little kids?”

Now closure can begin for Colton’s brother and his family.

“The burden that he’s carried for so many years now the healing for them can begin,” Smith said.

A candlelight memorial is planned for Colton Clark at the Reynolds Wellness Center in Seminole Wednesday at 7 p.m.