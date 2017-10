Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team will try to bounce back from their loss to Iowa State last Saturday when they meet Texas in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 2:30 pm.

The Sooners' head coach wants his team to focus on their own preparation and not be concerned about how good the team they're playing is considered.

Lincoln Riley believes his team will respond against the Longhorns and the focus and determination will be there after losing to the Cyclones.