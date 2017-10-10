× Southwest Airlines kicks off 72-hour sale with deals as low as $49

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines kicked off a 72-hour sale on Tuesday that includes deals from as low as $49 for a one-way flight.

The sale is for flights on certain dates and includes restrictions, including no travel on Fridays and Sundays.

Travel in the U.S. is valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19, and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14.

Tickets for those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 7, and Jan. 16 to March 1.

Low fares for international travel is available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13, and Jan. 10 to March 2.

For just $49 one-way, Oklahoma City residents can fly to Dallas (Love Field,) Denver, Houston and St. Louis.

If you want to fly from Oklahoma City to Chicago, it will cost you $79.

A flight from Oklahoma to Phoenix will cost you $99.

And flights from Oklahoma City to Baltimore/Washington or Las Vegas will cost as low as $129.

The sale ends October 12.