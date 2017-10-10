Sweet video: Girl has adorable reaction to learning she is going to be adopted

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – A Utah girl couldn’t contain her excitement when she found out that she was going to be adopted, and her reaction was caught on a security camera.

Tannah Butterfield, a sixth-grader at American Heritage School in Utah, visits the staff at the school’s office every day.

For the past two years, she and her siblings have been at the center of a parental rights case.

Last week, a judge allowed the adoption process to move forward.

When Tannah went to the school office recently, the school’s office manager was able to give her the good news.

“I said, ‘You get your forever family, honey,’ and then you see her jump into my arms,” Jackie Alexander told KSL.

“It was just so sweet the way Tannah got so excited,” said her soon-to-be adoptive mother, Jennifer Fisher. “We didn’t all know it was going to happen like that.”

A security camera captured Tannah’s reaction, and the video was uploaded to social media.